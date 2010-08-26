New-home sales are nearly nonexistent in many U.S. cities

Statistics on new-home sales in the U.S. are as troublesome as those for existing homes, according to The Economist. Last month, 25,000 new homes were sold, a 90% drop from nearly 120,000 in July 2005. "When one takes into account that sales aren't
spread evenly around the country -- most are taking place in tighter markets xperiencing job growth -- it becomes clear that in some metropolitan areas housing markets have all but shut down," the magazine notes.
The Economist (click on headig for a link)
No comments:
Post a Comment