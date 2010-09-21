News Alert
from The Wall Street Journal
The Federal Reserve hinted it is becoming uneasy about the outlook for the U.S. economy in 2011, but deferred taking any new steps to boost the recovery amidst intense internal debate about what to do next.
Fed officials signaled at the end of their one-day policy meeting they are uncomfortable with the recent very low levels of inflation and said they expect the economy's recovery from a deep recession to be modest in the near term. This indicates that more bond purchases to stimulate growth could soon take place.
