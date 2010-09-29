Many U.S. households are reducing debt by defaulting

News that U.S. households are spending less and saving more, ultimately reducing their debt, might appear to be an uplifting scenario. In reality, many of those households are defaulting on their debt, not tightening their belts. Capital Economics Group reported that almost half of a $77 billion decline in total household debt during the second quarter was because of bank charge-offs of credit card debt, residential mortgages and other consumer loans.
