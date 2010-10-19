U.S. won't devalue its dollar to boost exports, Geithner says

There is no future in the U.S. devaluing its dollar to gain an economic advantage, and the government has no intention of trying slash the dollar's value to boost exports, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said. "It is very important for people to understand that the United States of America and no country around the world can devalue its way to prosperity, to [be] competitive," he said. "It is not a viable, feasible strategy, and we will not engage in it." Reuters
That dog wont hunt... talk about trying to close the open barn door...Timmy the horse is gone!! OMG, I am still laughing….
No comments:
Post a Comment