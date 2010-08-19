Billions spent on housing tax breaks accomplish little, experts say

The U.S. government spent $230 billion last year to support homeownership but accomplished almost nothing beyond putting money into the pocket of the rich, experts told a conference on housing policy. The rate of homeownership in the U.S.
is about the same as in Canada and less than that of Australia, Britain, Ireland and Spain, which all offer little in the way of homeownership tax breaks. The Urban Institute said tax incentives for U.S. mortgage holders are worth $5,459 a year to people making more than $250,000 but only $91 a year to those earning less than $40,000. USA TODAY
No one working on FNM/FRE is even paying attention to this it seems (click on heading to read the full article)
