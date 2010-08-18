Wednesday, August 18, 2010
Maintaining Cofidence in the Dollar is our responsibility
The growth in foreign dollar holdings has placed upon the United States a special responsibility--that of maintaining the dollar as the principal reserve currency of the free world. This required that the dollar be considered by many countries to be as good as gold. It is our responsibility to sustain this confidence. - President John F. Kennedy days after he took office in January, 1961
