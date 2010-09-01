CORECOMMENTS
Wednesday, September 1, 2010
Quotable Mark Twain
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
CoreCap
8:37 AM
