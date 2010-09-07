Underwater mortgages are the real problem in housing

It doesn't make sense for the U.S. to spend money to prop up the housing market by giving buyers incentives, but that doesn't mean sitting back and letting prices crash would "magically" bring the housing market back to life, as some have suggested, according to The Economist. At the core of the problem are homeowners with underwater mortgages who can't afford to sell at prices buyers are willing to pay. "Driving those prices lower won't change that fact," the magazine notes.
Finally, recognition of the root of the housing problem!
